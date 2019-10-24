Northamptonshire home to feature in Channel 4’s Grand Designs: House of the Year

A Northamptonshire home will feature in Channel 4’s Grand Designs: House of the Year TV series, which started last night (Wednesday, October 23).

Hannington Farm by James Gorst Architects is on a longlist of 20 projects for the UK’s most prestigious award for a new house or extension area: the RIBA House of the Year.

The living room in Hannington Farm. Photo: RIBA

RIBA House of the Year is awarded to the best example of a one-off house designed by an architect in the UK, celebrating excellence and innovation in home design.

The shortlist for the coveted RIBA House of the Year award will be revealed throughout the series, with Hannington Farm appearing on episode three on November 6.

Two houses will be shortlisted in each of the first three episodes and one will be announced in the fourth, along with the winner, on November 13.