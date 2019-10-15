Northampton venue hosts Big Country next week

Big Country are back at the Roadmender next week as part of their Return To Steeltown tour.

Steeltown was the second studio album by the band which was recorded at ABBA’s Polar Studios in Stockholm with production from Steve Lillywhite.

Released in October, 1984 and regarded by many as a classic, the multi-million selling record went straight to the top of the album charts.

Big Country will be performing songs from the album as well as their classic hits and live favourites including Fields of Fire, In A Big Country, Chance, Wonderland, Look Away and many more.

The band comprise singer Bruce Watson, drummer Mark Brzezicki, guitarist Jamie Watson, singer Simon Hough and bassist Scott Whitley.

They headline the Northampton venue on Friday, October 25.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £22.50 before fees.