Northampton's former Mercury nominee Maps to release new LP inspired by Northants countryside next month

Mercury-nominated Northampton composer/producer Maps is set to release his fourth album Colours. Reflect. Time. Loss. next month.

The LP is described as a career-defining, ambitious album that sees the bedroom producer step out of the bedroom with his most collaborative project to date, including work with classical ensemble The Echo Collective, percussionists and guest vocalists from across the world.

These immersive and impressionistic songs, scored and produced by Maps himself, are inspired by an orchestral approach and by the rolling Northamptonshire countryside beyond the window of his studio, which provides peace, isolation and inspiration.

Speaking about the record, the man behind Maps, James Chapman said: “I wanted to push everything to the limit with this record, and explore new territory for Maps.

“The orchestral instrumentation and addition of other musicians and singers played a huge part in finding the purer and more human emotion I was searching for.

“I learnt the violin as I was growing up, so I’m glad it finally came in useful.”

Three years in the making, Colours. Reflect. Time. Loss. is informed by the richness of life experience. The album is released on Friday, May 10.

Maps play the Sea Change Festival, Totnes, on May 24, the MK Gallery, Milton Keynes on June 1, the Hebden Bridge Arts Festival on June 27 and the Southbank Centre Purcell Room in London on July 13

For more information https://thisismaps.com/