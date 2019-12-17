Northampton's Bauhaus to follow US ‘reunion shows’ with London headline gig

Following a run of shows in LA, Northampton goth post-punk pioneers Bauhaus have announced a headline gig in London.

In November, the four members of Bauhaus played together for the first time in more than a decade.

The original line-up of singer Peter Murphy, guitarist Danial Ash, drummer Kevin Haskins and bassist David J will headline London’s Alexandra Palace on April 8 next year.

Tickets for the gig go on sale on Thursday, December 19 at 10am.

Formed in Northampton in the late 1970s, the band were pioneers of the gothic rock genre.

They released four albums between 1980 and 1983 with a fifth following in 2008.

All were reissued last year on limited edition coloured vinyl.

In 2018, Peter Murphy and David J also played two sold out nights at the Roadmender in Northampton at which they played their debut In The Flat Field in its entirety as well as other Bauhaus classics.

This year, singer Murphy made a ‘full recovery’ after suffering a heart attack in New York.

Tickets will be available via www.alexandrapalace.com