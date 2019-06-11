Northampton Music Festival: who's playing where this weekend

Northampton Music Festival returns on Sunday with a wide array of acts playing on stages across the town.

Back for its 12th year, the free festival features six stages and more than 30 acts.

Legendary funksters The Blockheads will be headlining the Main Stage, which is in the Market Square. Originally formed in 1977 to promote Ian Dury’s album New Boots and Panties, the band are now fronted by Derek Hussey. They released their latest album Beyond The Call Of Dury in 2017. Hussey is joined in The Blockheads by Gilad Atzmon, Mick Gallagher, Chaz Jankel, John Roberts, John Turnbull and Norman Watt-Roy.

Other acts playing on the main stage include Brighton Riot, Similar Jones, Empyre, Lunaxis, King’s Gambit, Repro Jam Squad, Rockabilly Roadsters and Buzz Pazz. Music is from midday with The Blockheads taking to the stage at 8pm.

The Jazz Stage will be in the Guildhall Courtyard. Music beings at 1pm with the Northamptonshire County Youth Big Band. They will be followed by Take Six, Cliff Brown’s Actual Proof, the Ed Arm Trio, Ka Safar and headliners Boysey Battrum All-Stars.

The Choral Stage is in All Saints Piazza and kicks off at 2.15pm with music by Songbirds. They will be followed by the Northampton Gilbert & Sullivan Group, Musicality, Northampton Sings and the Northampton Male Voice Choir.

The New Boots stage in NN Gallery will be headlined by Ginger Snaps at 6.30pm. Music begins at 12.30pm with Kian Russell, Kinships, Gogo Loco, Phantom Isle, Leo Robinson, Anonymous & XOV and The Big Dirty.

The Northampton Ukulele Group and Umbrella Fair will be performing in Abington Street from midday until 3.30pm and from 4pm to 7pm respectively. There will also be music from midday until 7pm at The Platform in George Row by musicians from the University of Northampton.

Admission to all stages is free. The festival is organised by Northampton Music 365. For more information, visit www.northamptonmusicfestival.co.uk