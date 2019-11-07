Northampton comedian Tony Howes stars in nostalgic trip back to golden days of music halls

“I was born in the wrong era!” jokes Northampton actor and comedian Tony Howes as he prepares for an upcoming show at The Deco theatre.

He and the cast will be taking a nostalgic trip back to the golden days of music hall in 'The Glory of the Music Hall - there will always be an England'.

The actor, who lives in Abington, has most recently starred in ITV’s The Big Audition and appeared recently in ITV’s Midsomer Murders as well as Emmerdale and Casualty.

In this show, he will be appearing as vaudeville 1930s’ star Max Miller, juggling, tap dancing, and inviting the audience to sing-a-long to 'The Lambeth Walk'.

Music hall entertainment first became popular in the 1850s and spanned until after the Second World War.

“I was born in the wrong era,” Tony quips, “I’ve always had a love of the old school music hall. If I had been born in that era, I’d have been a household name... like Domestos!”

Compered by pantomime star Clive Fletcher and produced by Kevin Roach, the show will feature popular music hall songs, comedy acts and good ol’ fashioned variety entertainment.

There will be two performances at 1pm on November 13 and 14, and the ticket price also includes a delicious afternoon tea of sandwiches and cake.

Tony is also busy rehearsing for a new show he has written himself. Called The Elfie Selfie show, it is aimed at three to five year-olds and will be performed in December at Barton-le Clay Old Watermill.

He will also be appearing as Dame Tilly Twerp in Jack and the Beanstalk at the Groundlings theatre in Portsmouth in December.

Tickets for “The Glory of the Music Hall - there will always be an England” are available from The Deco and online at thedeco.co.uk.