New names announced for Download 2020

Volbeat, Killswitch Engage and Babymetal are among the latest names to join the line up of next year’s Download Festival.

Organisers have announced a slew of new acts which will play when the festival returns to Donington Park in Leicestershire from June 12 to 14 next year with previously announced headliners Kiss, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down.

All the new acts added as part of the second wave of announcements include Airbourne, Babymetal, Baroness, Blackout Problems, Bleed From Within, Blues Pills, Bokassa, British Lion, Bush, Cellar Door Moon Crow, Chelsea Grin, Dead Label, Dead Posey, Dying Fetus, Electric Wizard, Killswitch Engage, Lit, Lotus Eater, Marianas Trench, Obituary, Periphery, P.O.D., Powerwolf, Pup, Puppy, Skillet, Stone Broken, Theory, The Last Internationale, The Pretty Reckless, The Wildhearts, Tiny Moving Parts, Uncured, Volbeat, Wargasm, Wayward Sons and Wednesday 13.

Metalcore titans Killswitch Engage have had three consecutive Top 10 records on the Billboard Top 200, landed several Grammy nominations and have had half a billion streams.

Jesse Leach from Killswitch Engage said: “We are honoured and excited to play the mighty Download festival once again.

“We are ready to kick out our new songs and play the old anthems as well.

“Download crowds are always incredible and we are eager to bring the mother ruckus."

Leaders in Japanese kawaii metal, Babymetal will land at Donington following the success of their latest album Metal Galaxy.

Formed in 2010, the band fuse metal with J-Pop and are a global name in heavy music, renowned for their flawless and unique performances.

Su-Metal said: "The crowd at Download Festival always welcomes us with a lot of energy so I can’t wait to perform there again.

“We hope to bring even more power and energy so please look forward to our performance."

All join the previously announced acts Alestorm, Black Veil Brides, Daughtry, Deftones, Disturbed, Gojira, Korn, The Offspring and Of Mice & Men.

Download Festival is the home of rock music and takes place on the grounds of Donington Park which have been associated with rock since the 80s.

The festival attracts icons of rock and metal to its main stage, plus some of the best and hottest new acts in the world.

Tickets are on sale now. For full details, visit downloadfestival.co.uk