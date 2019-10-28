Lockett set to make Northampton return with Roadmender show

Billy Lockett has announced plans for a hometown headline gig at the Roadmender in January.

Lockett recently revealed plans for his new EP Reset which is out on November 22 and is set to play gigs in Los Angeles and New York next month.

The singer songwriter last played in Northampton in May last year at the Royal Theatre and has since toured across the UK and Europe with Jeff Lynne’s ELO, played at numerous festivals as well headlining his own shows which included a gig at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire in April.

Lockett will headline the Northampton Roadmender on Friday, January 31.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 1 at 9am and cost £13 before fees.

For more details, visit livenation.com, ticketmaster.co.uk and billylockett.com

