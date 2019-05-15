Jax Jones joins Sean Paul for star-studded music line-up in Northamptonshire

Jax Jones will join Sean Paul as the headline acts for this year’s SpeedMachine Festival in Silverstone.

The festival is returning to Silverstone on May Bank holiday (May 25 and 26) following its launch in 2018.

There will be live performances from award-winning artists including Sean Paul, Jax Jones, Reef and Artful Dodger.

The adrenaline-fuelled weekend will provide 35,000 festival goers with "high octane entertainment" both on and off the track with a-list star-studded music performances.

While spectators can expect to see rallycross drivers bump and drift their way around the legendary Silverstone track, they will also be entertained by an epic live music line up on both evenings.

Kicking things off on Saturday, May 25 with an explosive live set will be none other than reggae award-winning artist, Sean Paul.

The singer, whose hit singles include Temperature, Get Busy and more recently, Body, No Lie, Mad Love, will be joined on centre stage by some of the UK’s best music acts, including electronic sensation Faithless, Duke and DJ BBQ.

On Sunday, May 26 Jax Jones, who is best known for his 2016 single You Don't Know Me and his many collaborations with the likes Jess Glynne, Ellie Goulding, Selena Gomez and Georgie Ezra will hit the stage. He will be performing alongside English rock band, Reef, UK garage duo Artful Dodger and DJ BBQ.

The festival will be home to the DayInsure Wold Rallycross of Great Britain meaning spectators can see first-hand what sets this young sport apart from Formula 1. As rallycross cars accelerate from 0 – 60mph in 1.9 seconds onlookers can expect to see a lot more excitement in a short space – from minor bumps to major pileups.

There will also be radio control car racing, go-karting, the Monster drift show, supercar exhibits and DiRT 2.0 eSports simulators and much more.

Food on both days include the award-winning street food vendors, including Made of Dough, Paelleria, Los Churros Amigos and Le Swine.

The event is offering free tickets to individuals aged 16 and under.

Camping facilities are also available for the weekend providing ticket holders with hot showers and flushing toilets. Early bird tickets are now on sale with camping, weekend and day tickets, starting from £40.

For more information about SpeedMachine, visit www.speedmachine.com