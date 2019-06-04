Indie-rock favourites Twisted Wheel headline Northampton venue

Twisted Wheel bring their Nomad Hat Tour to the Roadmender on Friday night.

After returning last year with their Snakes and Ladders/Jonny Guitar tour, the band have been busy working on new material, which is due out this summer.

Born in the backwaters of Saddleworth, Greater Manchester in 2007, the band, fronted by Jonny Brown, roared into the race of indie rock with such anthems as You Stole The Sun, She’s a Weapon and Lucy The Castle. Support slots with the likes of Oasis, Kasabian and Paul Weller followed as well as sell-out shows on their first UK and European tours.

They were one of the hardest working bands in 2009, gaining the PRS Award for playing the most gigs of any young band. But Brown’s descent into hard drug addiction derailed the band’s progress.

After getting clean, Brown set about getting together a new line-up of his band which now features Harry Lavin, Ben Robinson and Ben Warwick. In 2018, they played a relentless 60-date tour, supported Liam Gallagher and played the likes of Kendal Calling, Leeds and Reading Festivals, the Shiiine Weekender and many others.

This year, they have already been added to the line-ups of numerous major festivals. They headline the Northampton venue on Friday, June 7. Support is by Northampton’s The Keepers and Milton Keynes’ Naked Next Door. The latter released their latest single Tired Eyes last month. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £10 before fees via skiddle.com, seetickets.com and theroadmender.com. For more details, visit fb.com/twistedwheel