Hotly tipped Irish band The Murder Capital line up Bedford gig

Acclaimed Dublin post-punk five-piece The Murder Capital will headline Esquires next month.

The band released their debut album When I have Fears last month with many of the dates on their UK tour sold out.

Promoters The Pad Presents will bring them to the Bedford venue on Thursday, October 3, with tickets going on sale this Friday at 10am.

The Murder Capital have built a formidable reputation. In just over a year, they’ve sold out shows in their hometown of Dublin, played with Slaves, Shame and fellow countrymen Fontaines DC and seen the likes of the NME, Loud & Quiet, Dork and DIY back them, with The Irish Times calling them Ireland’s best new rock band.

The band’s debut album was produced by Flood and features singles Feeling Fades and Green & Blue as well as the first studio recording of breakthrough track More Is Less.

An exercise in both darkness and light, When I Have Fears highlights the early ambition in the band's sound.

From the post-rock build and breakdowns of the two-part Slowdance, to the tender, bruised confessional of On Twisted Ground and industrial pulse of closer Love, Love, Love, there's a consistent intensity throughout that marks out The Murder Capital as a band arriving fully formed on their debut album.

Tickets for Bedford cost £10 before fees and will be available via Seetickets, Esquires Bar and Slide Record Shop.

For more information, visit www.themurdercapital.com and www.thepadpresents.com.