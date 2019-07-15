Enjoy a one-man comedy show in Bedford with Shed Seven's drummer

Shed Seven drummer Alan Leach is bringing his one-man comedy show to Esquires ahead of heading to this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Alan Shed’s Interactive Quiz Show is at the Bedford venue on Thursday, July 18 and it will be a seated event.

Additionally, Leach is keen to stress you do not need to be good at quizzes to take part.

Shed Seven formed in the early 1990s and between 1995 and 1999 released 15 Top 40 singles.

Despite disbanding in 2003, they reformed in 2007 and released the new album Instant Pleasures in 2017.

After the show, Alan will be hanging around to play a few songs.

Tickets cost £6 in advance before fees via Seetickets and the venue

Doors open at 7pm, quizzing begins at 7.30pm.

For more details, visit http://www.bedfordesquires.co.uk