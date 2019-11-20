Enjoy a night of '60s nostalgia in Northampton

Sixties Gold returns to the Royal & Derngate next week with Herman’s Hermits, The Merseybeats, The Marmalade, Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders and Steve Ellis.

Herman’s Hermits were one of the biggest selling bands of the 1960s, now celebrating their 55th anniversary. Their hits include There’s a Kind of Hush, Silhouettes and A Must to Avoid.

Another success story from Liverpool, The Merseybeats performed at The Cavern Club alongside the The Beatles and are best known for their million selling single I Think Of You.

The Marmalade were the champions of the Scottish Beat in 1968.

Their chart-toppers include Lovin’ Things, Reflections of My Life, Falling Apart at The Seams and the Lennon & McCartney composed No.1 hit Ob-la-Di Ob-la-Da.

Wayne Fontana & The Mindbenders are another of the iconic bands from Manchester, also celebrating their 55th anniversary.

Their first hit in 1964, Um, Um, Um, Um, Um, Um, was followed by The Game of Love, Pamela Pamela and Groovy Kind of Love.

Steve Ellis was the original lead vocalist and founder of pop and soul group Love Affair, who had five top 20 singles, including their 1968 number one, Everlasting Love.

Sixties Gold takes is on Wednesday, November 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost from £37 before fees and can be booked by calling 01604 624811, or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.