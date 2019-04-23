Electronic post-punk duo sign Northampton fan's bin lid

Sleaford Mods fans descended on Spun Out in Gold Street last week for a signing session ahead of the band’s gig at the Roadmender.

The electronic post-punk duo from Nottingham are on tour in support of their latest album Eton Alive, which was released earlier this year.

Singer Jason Williamson and musician Andrew Fearn met fans who had queued to meet the pair at the Northampton record shop on Thursday and sign copies of their latest album.

Among the records and books, one fan brought a wheelie bin lid for them to sign.

Later that night, Sleaford Mods played a sold-out gig at the Northampton venue.