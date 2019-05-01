Electronic music to resound around Beckets Park in Northampton

Northampton's biggest electronic music festival will take place at Beckets Park this summer.

The Level Festival will showcase a combination of local acts and established performers across two stages.

It will combine live electronic acts, bands and DJs playing techno, house, minimal, ambient and much more.

The Level Festival has been organised by the Northampton-based record label Level Records.

Acts already announced include Bitstream, Kintsugi Soundsystem, Tom Dicicco, Acanalar, BowYang, Sane, Kinship, Soul Groove, Zizany, Makobi, Harry Felce, Binyamin and Wilty.

Organisers are still to announce the headline acts.

Following performances during the day, festival goers will be able to gain entry with their festival wristbands to after-parties at Monica’s, Department of Meat and Social Affairs, Club 43 and The Pomfret Arms.

The Level Festival is on Saturday, September 28, from midday to 11.30pm.

Early bird tickets cost 515 and go on sale on May 10 via www.residentadvisor.net/events/1223049