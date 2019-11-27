Cult heroes The Wedding Present line up Northampton show

The Wedding Present are returning to the Roadmender next week as part of a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their second album Bizarro.

Their second proper LP was released in 1989 and cut down the frenetic jangle the band had been known for, replacing it with healthy doses of darkness and power.

The LP was described as the ‘fullest realisation of The Wedding Present’s sound’ and saw fuzzy, crunchy distortion added to their sound.

Fronted by David Gedge, The Wedding Present formed in Leeds in the mid-80s with their release of the debut single Go Out and Get Em’ Boy and debut album George Best following a couple of years later.

With the early releases on their own label, the band acquired a reputation for bittersweet, breathtakingly honest love songs immersed in whirlwind guitars.

However, they decided to explore traditional Eastern European folk music for their major label debut on RCA Records.

This was soon followed by Bizarro which featured their first hit single Kennedy.

The band’s next step was to enlist the aid of the noise-mongering sound engineer Steve Albini.

The resulting Seamonsters, recorded in the snowy wilds of Minnesota in just 11 days, suggested a more thoughtful Wedding Present.

Two more LPs followed during the 1990s with the band then waiting nine years before the release of Take Fountain in 2005.

Following the popularity of 2017’s George Best 30 album, where an Albini re-recorded version of George Best was released by Scopitones, the band are now planning to release Tommy 30, a re-recording of early singles.

The Wedding Present have been playing festivals throughout the summer as well as promoting screenings of the George Best album feature film documentary Something Left Behind.

In February, they released the third volume of their Marc Riley Sessions series and in April released a remaster of The Complete Ukrainian John Peel Sessions.

They headline the Roadmender in Northampton on Tuesday, December 3.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £18 before fees and are available via theroadmender.com