Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy thanks pair who ‘saved his life’ following heart attack

Bauhaus front man Peter Murphy has thanked his manager and assistant who helped save his life after he suffered a heart attack this month.

The Northampton-born singer has made a ‘full recovery’ following the incident and in a statement made via his official Instagram page, also praised the medical team in New York.

He said: “Following my recent episode in New York City with my heart attack and being admitted into Lenox Hill Hospital and seeing myself go through the rigors of intensive care, I am very happy to say that I have made a full recovery.

“Thanks to the superb team of doctors, specialists, nurses and care staff. I am so glad to say I am up and running again.

“My tour manager Brian Lowe and my assistant Chantal Thomas were directly instrumental in saving my life and to whom I cannot thank enough.

“I also want to thank every single friend and fan who has been supporting me throughout this ordeal. I remain grateful especially to my Bauhaus band mates.”

Murphy, was rushed to hospital on Tuesday, August 13, ahead of a gig at Le Poisson Rouge in Manhattan at which he was set to play his 10th studio album Lion in full.

Following news of his heart attack, cardiologist Jason Song said in a statement the singer had a myocardial infarction so he had two stents placed in his right coronary artery and was started on medication.

In December last year, Murphy joined fellow former Bauhaus member David J for two sold out shows at the Roadmender in Northampton where they played In The Flat Field in its entirety followed by an extended set of Bauhaus classics.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, Murphy has asked for donations to The American Heart Association at https://tinyurl.com/peter-murphy-heart.