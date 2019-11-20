Adam Ant heads to Northampton

Pop icon Adam Ant will be playing his landmark Friend Or Foe album in full at the Royal & Derngate on Monday as well as some of his other chart-topping hits and favourite tracks.

The Friend or Foe album was Adam’s first release as a solo artist, with hit singles including Goody Two Shoes, Friend or Foe the single, and Desperate But Not Serious.

The album reached No 5 in the UK and was certified gold album status on both sides of the Atlantic after selling more than 100,000 copies, earning Adam a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist and an MTV Award for Sexiest Man Alive.

From his early punk days in London to his explosion onto the world stage, Adam Ant’s musical career spans the course of nine albums and 22 chart-topping singles worldwide, with at one point eight singles in the UK Top 40 in one week.

Following his successful 1979 debut album Dirk Wears White Sox, the follow-up Kings of the Wild Frontier was the bestselling album of 1981, producing the hit singles Dog Eat Dog, Antmusic and Kings of the Wild Frontier and won Adam a Brit Award for Best New Artist.

On its day of release, the smash hit single Stand and Deliver went straight to number one, earning Adam two prestigious Ivor Novello Awards for Best Songwriter of the Year and Best British Record.

As ‘antmania’ continued to sweep the nation, the Prince Charming album produced yet another No 1 single Prince Charming and firmly established Adam Ant as a global star.

Adam Ant headlines the Northampton venue on Monday, November 25.

Music is from 7.30pm. Tickets cost from £40.50 before fees and can be booked by calling 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk

