Acclaimed Northampton band Sarpa Salpa line up gigs and release new single

Sarpa Salpa return with their new single Before It Gets Dark next month and head into August and September with a run of gigs across the country.

The alternative quartet from Northampton kicked off 2019 with the single Casanova which was championed by BBC 6 Music’s Steve Lamacq who also attended the band’s gig as part of Independent Venue Week at Bedford’s Esquires.

Before It Gets Dark, released on Friday, August 9, tackles the frustration of not being able to stop the inevitable and is one of the band's darker tracks to date.

The video for Before It Gets Dark was shot by legendary NME photographer Andy Willsher. It is set for release on August 2.

Sarpa have been working on their debut EP which is due out at the end of this year.

Sarpa Salpa comprise guitarist George Neath, singer and guitarist Marcus Marooth, bassist Ethan Whiby and drummer Charlie Doe.

Taking influences from Foals, Tame Impala and Friendly Fires, the band craft upbeat, danceable indie with unexpected changes and hidden meanings.

Sarpa headed into 2019 as ones to watch following a hectic year playing more than 60 shows with 20 UK Festivals including The Big Festival, Wilkestock, BBC Introducing Live and BLOGTOBER Festival all while still working their day jobs.

In October 2018, they released their single Smith on digital and 7” vinyl format, picking up favourable reviews and gaining airplay on regional BBC Introducing, Amazing Radio and BBC Radio 6 Music, sparking further interest and radio plays from both Steve Lamacq and Chris Hawkins.

Casona gained further recognition when BBC Radio 1 made the track their BBC Introducing Single of the Week, an achievement relatively unheard of for unsigned bands.

The band followed this up with packed out headline shows at Camden Assembly and Northampton’s Roadmender.

For more details visit /SarpaSalpaMuisc on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Sarpa Salpa play the following dates this summer:

July 31, The Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

August 2, Neverworld Festival, Kent

August 3, Live at the Bandstand, Southsea

August 9, 229 The Venue, London

August 16, Esquires, Bedford

August 17, Festival of Beer, Silverstone

September 29, Castlefest, Luton

October 5, Dials Festival, Portsmouth

October 26, Livebars, Warington

November 2, Smokehouse, Ispwich

November 9, The Jacaranda, Liverpool

December 27, Roadmender, Northampton