16 pictures of the Royal & Derngate's Cinderella panto launch at Delapre Abbey
The stars of this year's pantomime at the Royal & Derngate had a ball as they launched Cinderella at Delapre Abbey.
Anita Dobson as the Wicked Stepmother, Bernie Clifton as Baron Hardup, Tommy Wallace and David Dale as the Ugly Sisters and Charlotte Haines as Cinderella posed with a horse-drawn carriage for the launch yesterday (Tuesday, September 3).
