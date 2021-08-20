Town council awards £5,000 grant to Northampton Music Festival to make it 'stronger than ever' this year

NMF will celebrate Northampton’s rich music culture and give musicians and artists the chance to play in front of a home town crowd.

Northampton Town Council has announced that it will award a £5,000 community grant to the Northampton Music Festival, which is set to go ahead next month.

The grants sub-committee of the newly formed Northampton Town Council recommended a grant award to the Northampton Music Festival (NMF) of £5,000 from its Community Grants budget earlier this week. This is in addition to the previously agreed £10,000 that NMF has traditionally received from Northampton Borough Council before it was dissolved in March 2021.

Chair of the grants sub-committee, councillor Jane Birch, said: "We, as a town council, want to play a key role in supporting these important events that really benefit residents, attract people to the town and boost the local economy.

"The Northampton Music Festival, in particular, is long established with a dedicated group of volunteer organisers led and we are pleased to be able to offer our support in ensuring that this festival remains a key event in the Northampton calendar.

"It is great to see this and many other events taking place following the past 18 months we have all lived through."

The NMF, which has been an annual event in the town since 2007, could not be held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and sub-committee members were keen to make it return bigger and stronger than ever in 2021.

The town council funding will enable the NMF organisers to have additional stages and artists at the festival which takes place on Sunday, September 5 in Northampton town centre. It is estimated that the event attracts around 10,000 people.

The annual art project, Wall Games, was also awarded funding to work with local artists to create bright and colourful murals in forgotten areas of the town centre. These murals, in the past, have been shown to reduce fly tipping and unwanted graffiti giving local people a sense of pride in their neighbourhood.