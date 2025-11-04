Shambala shortlisted in five categories at festival awards

Festival goers taking part in the annual Shambala Carnival. Photo by David Jackson.

The Shambala Festival has been shortlisted in five categories in this year’s UK Festival Awards.

The acclaimed event which takes place in Northamptonshire celebrated its 25th year earlier this summer.

It has been nominated for Independent Festival of the Year, Medium Festival of the Year, and the Green Award - for its work towards becoming a ‘fossil-fuel-free-festival’.

Additionally, it has been nominated for The Sarah Nulty Community Impact Award for its ‘Pay It Forwards’ initiative, community cafe and partnership with The Leaving Care Service, and in the Tech Innovation of the Year category for the state-of-the-art immersive surround sound venue design and cutting-edge music programme of festival stage - The Next Stage.

Shambala’s Pay It Forward scheme helps raise money for people who would otherwise not be able to attend the festival.

This year it raised £11,204.53 and donations can still be made via the official Shambala website.

Organisers of next year’s event are also looking for new artists from all genres to perform – specifically those from underrepresented communities and minorities.

The festival is also looking for proposals for micro venues, art installations and created projects to light up Shambala’s Enchanted Woods installation.

Shambala will return from Thursday, August 27, to Monday, August 31.

A limited number of Tier 2 Adult Weekend tickets cost £275 before fees. When these are sold out, Tier 3 tickets, which cost an additional £20 go on sale. Concessions and flexible payment plans are available.

For full details, visit https://www.shambalafestival.org

To vote in the UK Festival Awards, visit https://www.festivalawards.com/vote-now/