Salvation Jayne bring album tour show to Black Prince

Salvation Jayne are headlining The Black Prince on Sunday.

Alt-rock five-piece Salvation Jayne are headlining The Black Prince this weekend as part of a UK tour in support of their debut album.

Salvation Jayne released A Mouthful Of Magnificent Spite in February and are heading to the Northampton venue on Sunday, March 12.

The debut has been described as an expression of dark matter exploring narcissism, toxic relationships and the struggles of mental illness set against music which is equal parts riffy and anthemic with melodic splendour and classic pop-punk tendencies.

After relentlessly touring the UK between 2017 and 2019, The Kent natives began making waves with their 2020 debut Coney Island, Baby!, followed by recent singles, Violent Silence and Cody.

As well as been championed by the likes of Kerrang! Radio and BBC Introducing, they’ played sold out headline shows and toured with the likes of Milk Teeth, Rews, Saint Agnes and The Subways.

They comprise of singer Chess Smith, guitarist Holly Kinnear, drummer Tor Charlesworth, bassist Dan Lucas and keyboard player Erim Ahmet.

Support at the Northampton venue is by Worth A Shot, Hounds Haul and Chargr.