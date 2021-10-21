Rising comedy star Tez Ilyas brings The Vicked Tour to Northampton's Royal & Derngate

Stand-up comedian, Tez Ilyas, is bringing his brand new show to Northampton in November.

One of the rising stars on the comedy circuit, Tez Ilyas' highly anticipated stand up show, The Vicked Tour, is coming to Royal & Derngate’s Underground on Friday, November 5.

Using his trademark silly, smart and subversive humour to celebrate all that we still have, with mega laughs, happy groans and cheeky provocations, Tez promises a ‘Vicked’ time.

Tez said: "I have so missed my day job... that I do in the evenings. I cannot wait to tour the country and celebrate our freedom with my fans.”

Described by The Guardian as ‘Blackburn’s Chris Rock’, Tez was nominated for Club Comedian of the Year in this year's Chortle Awards. As well as delivering his politically astute stand-up, he is one of the stars of BBC Three's hit sitcom 'Man Like Mobeen' and has appeared on a host of panel shows, including Mock The Week and The Last Leg. Tez has furthermore fronted his own critically-acclaimed cult-hit satirical series, 'The Tez O'Clock Show' on Channel 4.

He published his first book, 'The Secret Diary of a British Muslim Aged 13 ¾' in April earlier this year. In this suitably dramatic rollercoaster of a teenage memoir, Tez takes us back to where it all began: a working class, insular British Asian Muslim community in his hometown of post-Thatcher Blackburn.