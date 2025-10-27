Paul Weller revealed as second Summer Sessions headline act

Paul Weller. Photo by Dean Chalkley.

Paul Weller will return to the region next summer to headline a night of the Bedford Summer Sessions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weller, who played at the venue in 2022, will headline on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

He is the second act organisers have revealed will play the Summer Sessions which will return next year after Tom Grennan was revealed as first headliner last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of a career that extends back five decades, the songs of Paul Weller are woven into the tapestry of British music.

His body of work stands comparison with formative heroes such as John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ray Davies – a canon that takes in a total of 28 studio albums.

And while it’s tempting to dwell on past achievements – the BRIT Awards, the Ivor Novellos and the number one albums (eight in total), Weller’s avowed credo leads him to view his creative past rather like a motorist might look in the rear-view mirror – foot on the pedal, in constant forward motion.

For Weller it was that modernist outlook that informed his music as far back as his earliest recordings with The Jam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio he formed with bassist Bruce Foxton and drummer Rick Buckler achieved instant success with their 1977 debut single In The City.

The album with which it shared its title has come to be regarded alongside Never Mind The B******s and London Calling as one of the musical lodestones of the punk era.

After dissolving The Jam at the peak of their powers, Weller – still only 22-years-old – swiftly re-emerged alongside keyboard player Mick Talbot in The Style Council.

The duo’s line-up would expand to take in drummer Steve White and vocalist Dee C. Lee, resulting in a string of hits that included Shout To The Top and My Ever Changing Moods – songs that Weller regularly plays to this day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a solo artist, Weller forged his own path with acclaimed albums including Wild Wood and Stanley Road, which helped shape a new era of British guitar music.

His creative restlessness has continued into the 21st century with records like 22 Dreams, On Sunset, and his latest album 66 which was released last year and described as a vibrant, life-affirming work that reaffirms his enduring influence and commitment to artistic progression.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 31, at 10am via https://www.smmrsessions.com/locations/bedford