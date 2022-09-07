Northampton Town Centre to come together for anticipated sixties event this Saturday

Northampton will be coming together for a celebration of the sixties this Saturday (September 10) in the town centre.

There will be music, exhibitions, classic cars, street circus acts, films on the decade being shown at Northampton Filmhouse, and a vinyl fair taking place at Element.

The headline performance from The Counterfeit Beatles is one of the most highly anticipated parts of the day, which will take place from 6.30pm until 8pm on the Market Square.

Over 60 businesses, partners and authorities are supporting Saturday's event (September 10), and BBC Radio Northampton presenter Bernie Keith (pictured front) will be hosting throughout the day.

The event has been organised by Northampton Business Improvement District (BID), with many businesses supporting by doing a sixties-inspired window display or activity.

BBC Radio Northampton presenter Bernie Keith, who will be hosting on Saturday (September 10), said: “This event is fantastic because often people of a certain age feel they can’t come into the town centre – because they believe it isn’t what it used to be.

“They’ll hear the music they grew up with and it’ll take them back to their childhood.”

Bernie is most looking forward to the performance from The Counterfeit Beatles, and adding to his collection of 20,000 records when he visits the vinyl fair at Element.

As part of the event, there are window displays with memorabilia from the iconic era, which can be seen in the Grosvenor Centre opposite WHSmith.

“I’ve told them I’m going to clean them out of stock,” he said.

Bernie hopes the event will encourage residents to support local businesses, particularly down St Giles’ Street and George Row – which he says is home to “some of the greatest shops in the county”.

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton BID, was the mastermind behind the event and saw it as a “great opportunity to do something for a different audience, where as many people could get involved as possible”.

He said: “We wanted to give the Market Square the send off it deserves prior to all the regeneration works.

“Even ahead of Saturday (September 10), the event is already a celebration in its own right because we’ve got over 60 partners, businesses and authorities involved.”

Mark believes when people think of Northampton town centre, there is an “element of perception that outweighs reality”.

“We hope this event gives people a reason to visit and see the town centre in a different light,” Mark added. “Let’s hope it can dismay some myths and reinstate that level of confidence in what it has to offer.”

Northampton BID has been pleased to see the whole town come together to make this event a success, not just those situated in the town centre.

One of the businesses supporting the event is Vintage Guru in St Giles’ Street.

They were awarded Independent Retailer of the Year this year, for the second consecutive time, which they hope has acted as a good accolade for the town centre.

Talking about the vintage and retro emporium, co-owner Matthew Lewis said: “The event will bring a lot of people into the centre who are passionate about the era, and we have a huge showcase of clothing, homeware and even artwork on the heritage of the town centre.

“There’s something for everyone, and we hope more people will discover us.”