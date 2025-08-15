Nadine Shah, Brian Eno and Jeremy Corbyn among acts to appear at Greenbelt Festival next week
The acclaimed four-day festival is back at its home of Boughton House near Kettering from Thursday, August 21 to Sunday, August 24, with its regular mix of music, arts, ideas, worship and spirituality, workshops and activities.
Other acts heading to Greenbelt include actor and activist Adjoa Andoh who is best known for her role as Lady Danbury in Netflix’s Bridgerton, Afro-fusion collective K.O.G, clothier and sustainability advocate Patrick Grant from the Sewing Bee, the queen of English folk music Kate Rusby and Silent Witness actor and disability activist, Liz Carr.
Also gracing the stages will be hard-hitting tragi-comedy Jesus, Jane, Mother & Me from award-winning playwright Phillip Stokes, stand-up comedian Lost Voice Guy and Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens.
Greenbelt’s festival’s creative director, Paul Northup said: “Each year, we build the festival bill with love and care.
“And this year that’s been more the case than ever we can remember.
“Because we want the Greenbelt programme to inspire, encourage, challenge, sustain and comfort our festival goers.
“Goodness only knows we need our individual and collective reserves of hope topping up right now, and this year that’s what we’re aiming to do with the artists, activists, writers, performers, leaders and speakers we have invited.”
Each year Greenbelt strives to deliver a festival rich in diversity.
Since its inception 51 years ago, its ethos has always been to create a space that is inclusive and representative, combining artistry and activism with a diverse, intentional, all-inclusive line-up.
Other musicians performing include Grandmas House, Little Moon, Sambambo, She Drew The Gun, The Twistettes and Wormboys.
Greenbelt Festival’s inclusive pay-what-you-can ticketing pricing structure means those who can pay – do – and those who can’t – have the opportunity to pay what they can.
There are three price-points for adult tickets, Supported, Standard and Supporter which cost £180, £240 and £300 respectively. Concessions are also available.
For more information and full details about this year’s line-up, visit https://www.greenbelt.org.uk