Sugarbabes are playing this year's Silvestone Festival.

McFly, Sugarbabes, ABC and The Christians will all play at the Silverstone Festival which will return to the Northamptonshire circuit this summer.

Previously known as The Classic, 2023 marks a new era for the event which regularly attracts crowds of more than 100,000 people.

Spurred on by its increasing popularity, the Silverstone Festival will this year also be offering ‘evening-only’ tickets for the acts playing on the Saturday and Sunday nights.

McFly are playing this year's Silvestone Festival.

Eighties idols ABC will kick-start the weekend’s music action on Friday, August 25, with The Christians performing earlier the same evening.

The original line-up of the Sugababes, who performed on Glastonbury’s Avalon Stage last summer, will then play on Saturday night before pop icons McFly take to the stage on Sunday to close out the weekend’s action.

Silverstone Festival event director Nick Wigley said: “We really do have all bases covered with this summer’s star-studded live music line-up which perfectly reflects the far-reaching appeal of Silverstone Festival.

“It’s going to be a truly amazing, end-of-summer bank holiday weekend.”

Silverstone Festival is an award-winning event that regularly attracts close to 1,000 race entries and crowds of more than 100,000.

It is held at the Silverstone Circuit and as well as the very best in historic motor racing and live music, has a programme packed with family entertainment which will also include ‘Foodie Fest’, a funfair, a shopping village, interactive experiences, a classic car auction and showcases of classic cars from more than 100 car clubs.

Access to the live music is included in the price of a general admission ticket but evening-only tickets are also available to see Sugababes and McFly perform.

Three-day weekend tickets are available from £159 with day tickets available from £45. Concessions are also available.