New additions to the annual festival include Tony Christie, Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage, and the Zac Schulze Gang.

Fairport Convention performing at Cropredy Convention, Saturday, August 13, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.

The organisers of Cropredy Convention have added three more acts to the festival, completing the line-up for this summer’s event.

The annual festival takes place in Williamscot – on the Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire border – and runs from Thursday, August 10 to Saturday, August 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival will feature its usual eclectic mix of acts - everything from acoustic folk to rock and prog and all things in between.

Most Popular

The three new additions to the line up are Tony Christie, Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage, and the Zac Schulze Gang.

All will join host band Fairport Convention who will welcome festival-goers with an acoustic set on the Thursday as well as playing for more than two hours to close the festival on the Saturday night.

Ahead of Fairport’s closing set, there will be a performance by a surprise special guest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other headliners this year include The Trevor Horn Band and Rick Wakeman with The English Rock Ensemble.

On Thursday, August 10, hosts Fairport will open proceedings followed by Feast of Fiddles, Kathryn Tickell and the Darkening, Tony Christie and then headliners Rick Wakeman.

The Friday will be opened by Black Water County, followed by SilverBlues, DeWolff, Baskery,

Elles Bailey, Big Big Train, Spooky Men’s Chorale and headliners The Trevor Horn Band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closing day will be opened by Richard Digance who will be followed by Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage, Zac Schulze Gang, Ranagri, Focus, Eddi Reader, the aforementioned special guests and Fairport Convention.

Three day adult tickets start at £165. Tickets cost £85 for people aged between 17 and 12 years old.

Admission for under-12s is free.