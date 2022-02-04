Cinderella, Snow Maiden and Nutcracker coming to Northampton's Royal & Derngate theatre

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia will once again tour the nation marking the twentieth anniversary of the company’s first season in the UK.

Accompanied by the Russian State Ballet Orchestra, they will present the iconic and classical Cinderella, Snow Maiden and Nutcracker at Northampton's Royal & Derngate theatre from February 24 to February 26.

Artistic director of The Russian State Ballet of Siberia, Sergei Bobrov, said: “I am delighted to return to the UK this year. The response of audiences wherever the company performs is overwhelming. We can’t wait to be back on stage again in front of UK audiences once again.”

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia is coming to Northampton's Royal & Derngate theatre.

The ballets, brought to life with magical special effects, to be performed this season are:

Snow Maiden

Protected from the outside world by Father Frost, the exquisite Snow Maiden plays innocently amongst the dancing snowflakes in the enchanted Land of Frost. Based on a traditional folk-tale, set in the snow covered landscape of rural Russia, this seasonal sparkler follows the Snow Maiden as she dances into the human world.

Captivated by the colourful village and the people who live there, she ventures too far and is swept up by feelings of love, temptation and betrayal. When finally she surrenders herself completely and warms to love, her heart melts in a tragic embrace.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia.

The Nutcracker

This most famous of fantasy ballets for all the family begins as night falls on Christmas Eve. As snowflakes fall outside, the warm glow of the open fire sends flickering shadows across the boughs of the Christmas tree and all the presents beneath.

When midnight strikes, we are swept away to a fairytale world where nothing is quite as it seems, toy dolls spring to life, the Mouse King and his mouse army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and we travel through the Land of Snow to an enchanted place where the magic really begins.

Cinderella

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia.

The world’s favourite rags to riches fairy-tale where dreams can come true is a magical mix of Prokofiev’s energetic score, lively choreography and colourful costumes.

Whilst her bad stepmother and her ill-mannered daughters prepare for the Royal Ball, graceful Cinderella can only dream of dancing with the dashing Prince.

Later that evening, her rags become a glittering gown and she is swept magically to the Ball. From that very moment the Prince is smitten, midnight strikes and one lost crystal slipper later, he must now embark on a journey to find his lost love.

Under the direction of Sergei Bobrov, the company continues to expand its repertoire. In addition to commissioning new works from within Russia and abroad, the company specializes in twentieth century full-length ballets such as Cinderella, Romeo and Juliet, Spartacus, The Golden Age, Mozart & Salieri, Electra and Antigone.