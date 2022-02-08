A charity single is smashing sales records with a fresh twist on a Bob Dylan classic, as it raises funds for a Northampton cancer charity.

The song was given form after Kevin Rogers, chairman of regional law firm Wilson Browne Solicitors, launched his second musical fundraiser in support of The Lewis Foundation, a charity that brings gift hampers to cancer patients in hospital.

Within three days of launching, the amount raised by the track has already skyrocketed to more than £1,800 with gift aid, that puts it within striking distance of the charity's previous song, a cover of Billy Bragg's Tank Park Salute, which raised more than £2,500 in its lifetime.

Hopes are high that the funds raised will exceed their last attempt

Meanwhile this year's song's JustGiving page, launched to accept donations in line with the song's release, has already reached more than £2,100.

Kevin said: “We have all been blown away by the initial response – myself, John, the fantastic KGH choir and local musicians, Beccy and Ian – and to see the momentum continuing to grow is just amazing. There were many tears of joy during the live launch.

“People are sharing their own personal stories now too which is boosting awareness of our campaign.

“Our first ever Singing Solicitor fundraiser in 2021 raised over £2,500 for The Lewis Foundation – but we’re already well over £1,800 with gift aid. This money will make such a difference to those living with cancer and who are undergoing gruelling treatment. We’re urging more people to donate.”

Kevin enlisted the help of Kettering General Hospital’s choir, broadcaster John Griff, and Northamptonshire-based musicians Beccy Hurrell and Ian Taylor, to film and record a heart-warming rendition of Bob Dylan’s classic; Make You Feel My Love.

The track and footage was launched live on LinkedIn on World Cancer Day (February 4), and is now available to stream, buy or share, with donations via the JustGiving page going to The Lewis Foundation's much-loved work.

Lorraine Lewis, the joint founder of the Lewis Foundation, added: “The song and video has touched so many and is a beautiful reminder of why we do the work we do – showing love and kindness by giving free gifts and care packs to adult cancer patients.

"We can’t thank Kevin and the whole team enough for what they are doing, and we can’t wait to see where this campaign will end.”