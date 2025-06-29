BRIT award winner Becky Hill to perform national anthem ahead of Grand Prix at Silverstone

Becky Hill

Two-time BRIT Award winner Becky Hill will perform the national anthem ahead of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone next weekend – with pioneering DJ and producer Fatboy Slim also set to playing on the grid before the race.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both will join the likes of Sam Fender, Blossoms, JADE, RAYE, Mabel, Idris and Mike Skinner for performances at the Northamptonshire circuit as part of the F1 weekend.

Becky Hill said: “It’s an absolute honour to have the chance to perform the national anthem at Silverstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a British artist, it will be such a privilege to stand before the home crowd. I was here back in 2021 and this year I'm coming back with a lot more F1 knowledge. I'm so excited, and I feel very proud to be a part of it all.”

Fatboy Slim said: “I am honoured beyond belief to be playing on the grid. “One of those bucket list events you didn’t even dream to put on your bucket list. The adrenaline will be off the scale for me, possibly matched only by the drivers.”

More than 480,000 people attended Silverstone last year and the eclectic mix of British musical talent is helping to cement its place as a major fixture on both the sporting and music calendars.

During the weekend, there will also be performances by Sub Focus, Eats Everything and DJ Luck & MC Neat at the event’s T1 Afterparty. Silverstone Chief Commercial Officer Nick Read said: “This year, Silverstone is proud to showcase the best of British talent, bringing together iconic artists as we celebrate Formula 1's 75th anniversary as we continue to up our game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our all-British music lineup reflects our commitment to delivering world-class entertainment that resonates with fans both on and off the track.

“It’s a testament to the rich heritage of British motorsport and music that Silverstone has developed since hosting its first Formula 1 British Grand Prix 75 years ago and we’re super excited to honour this milestone with an unforgettable festival experience.”

This year’s Formular 1 British Grand Prix runs from Thursday, July 3, to Sunday, July 6.

Indie rock quintet Blossoms will perform at Thursday’s opening concert, before Sam Fender’s headline set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday will see former Little Mix star JADE bring her blend of pop and R&B to the main stage before RAYE’s first UK outdoor show of 2025.

On Saturday, Swedish-English singer Mabel will perform before Fatboy Slim headlines with his genre-defining beats.

On the final night, award winning actor and musician Idris will take to the stage before Brit Award-winning singer-songwriter and dance music powerhouse Becky Hill closes the show on the main stage.

Prominent English DJ and record producer Eats Everything will be the Thursday night T1 Afterparty headliner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pioneering British musical duo DJ Luck & MC Neat will bring their distinctive blend of house music and UK garage on the Friday.

On Saturday, Sub Focus will bring his dynamic and genre-blending approach to electronic music to the stage and on Sunday, Mike Skinner - the frontman of the influential UK garage project The Streets - will perform a DJ set.

Tickets are available at https://www.silverstone.co.uk/events/formula-1-british-grand-prix/whats-on/opening-concert