Avril Lavigne and Jess Glynne to play huge headline outdoor gigs next weekend

Avril Lavigne and Jess Glynne kick off the Bedford Summer series next weekend, with both due to play huge headline outdoor gigs.

Canadian superstar Lavigne helped to redefine the 00s pop-punk landscape.

Aged just 17, she became the youngest female solo artist to hit the top spot on the official UK albums chart, catapulting her to stardom with anthems like Complicated and Sk8er Boi.

She became the voice of a generation, known for her infectious hooks, signature punk-inspired style and attitude.

Continuously evolving and proving a mainstay in the global charts, she boasts a multi-platinum status and international accolades including, 10 JUNOs (Canadian Music Awards), three BRIT nominations, eight GRAMMY nominations and many more.

Her latest album Love Sux was released in 2022.

She headlines Bedford Park on Saturday, June 29. Support is by Lottery Winners and Phem.

General admission is £65. Premium Garden tickets cost £125 and VIP tickets cost £225. Booking fees apply.

The following day, Jess Glynne headlines the venue.

Glynne made history by becoming the first British female solo artist to score seven number ones on the UK Singles Chart – among them I’ll Be There, Hold My Hand and Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself.

Her two previous platinum selling albums have both topped the charts and she has received three Ivor Novello nominations, won a Grammy, racked up nine Brit Award nominations and 1.2 billion streams.

Her third album Jess was released in April. Support is by Cian Ducrot, Dagny and The Mercians.

General admission is £47.50. Premium Garden Tickets cost £89.50 and VIP tickets cost £225. Booking fees apply.

Weekend pass tickets cost £99 for general admission, £220 for Garden Tickets and £440 for VIP tickets.

Details of the additional access both Garden and VIP tickets provide is available online.