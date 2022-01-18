All aboard the Ghost Train as Vampires Rock steams into Northampton's Royal & Derngate theatre

Production shot from Vampires Rock - Welcome To The Jungle.

The ever popular hit musical extravaganza Vampires Rock returns to Northampton' s Royal & Derngate theatre this month.

Following on from his recent performance of Anything for Love: The Meat Loaf Story, critically acclaimed singer and show producer Steve Steinman brings his rock-packed fun show Vampires Rock – Ghost Train back to the Northampton stage on on Tuesday, January 25.

Now in its 22nd year, Vampires Rock has lost none of its bite. With a tongue-in-cheek story set to red hot classic rock along with a healthy dose of humour, this is one show guaranteed to get audiences rolling with laughter and rocking in the aisles.

Set in the year 2030 in a New York City populated by the undead, the irresistible and irrepressible Baron Von Rockula is in search of a bride. All sorts of magic and mayhem unfurls as he must convince his future bride to agree to eternal immortality.

Starring Steve Steinman as Baron Von Rockula and a full cast of dancers, singers and musicians, combined with an incredible stage set, lighting and sound, this is a show like no other. Guitar gods, vampires and vamps will perform over 30 of the greatest rock tunes from the likes of Queen, AC/DC, Bonnie Tyler, Meat Loaf, Bon Jovi, Guns ‘n’ Roses and many more.