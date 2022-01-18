All aboard the Ghost Train as Vampires Rock steams into Northampton's Royal & Derngate theatre
Sink your teeth into this show coming to Northampton next week, which promises to get audiences singing along and rolling in the aisles with laughter
The ever popular hit musical extravaganza Vampires Rock returns to Northampton' s Royal & Derngate theatre this month.
Following on from his recent performance of Anything for Love: The Meat Loaf Story, critically acclaimed singer and show producer Steve Steinman brings his rock-packed fun show Vampires Rock – Ghost Train back to the Northampton stage on on Tuesday, January 25.
Now in its 22nd year, Vampires Rock has lost none of its bite. With a tongue-in-cheek story set to red hot classic rock along with a healthy dose of humour, this is one show guaranteed to get audiences rolling with laughter and rocking in the aisles.
Set in the year 2030 in a New York City populated by the undead, the irresistible and irrepressible Baron Von Rockula is in search of a bride. All sorts of magic and mayhem unfurls as he must convince his future bride to agree to eternal immortality.
Starring Steve Steinman as Baron Von Rockula and a full cast of dancers, singers and musicians, combined with an incredible stage set, lighting and sound, this is a show like no other. Guitar gods, vampires and vamps will perform over 30 of the greatest rock tunes from the likes of Queen, AC/DC, Bonnie Tyler, Meat Loaf, Bon Jovi, Guns ‘n’ Roses and many more.
Vampires Rock Ghost Train storms the Derngate stage on Tuesday, January 25 at 7.30pm. Tickets - priced from £32 - can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at