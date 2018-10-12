Alternative icons Echo & The Bunnymen head to Derngate

Echo & The Bunnymen released their latest album The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon this month and headline Royal & Derngate next week as part of a short tour of the UK.

The album sees the band revisit their back catalogue to reinterpret 13 of their most beloved songs with ‘strings and things’, alongside the new tracks How Far and The Somnambulist.

Recorded at The Dog House Studios with co-producer Andy Wright, the band handpicked the selection of tracks for the album from their four-decade spanning archive.

Speaking about the new versions, Ian McCulloch said, “I’m not doing this for anyone else. I’m doing it as it’s important to me to make the songs better. I have to do it”.

McCulloch has previously called the album’s final track The Killing Moon, “the greatest song ever written”.

A track that partly appeared in a dream, with a lyric half-credited by the author to God, it is often regarded as one of the most perfect pieces of pop music ever written.

This new version is an unprecedented showcase for McCulloch’s voice, a raw and exposed instrument set against a sparse backdrop of piano and strings to create a truly incredible companion piece to the peerless 1984 original.

The album is available as a limited double picture disc, on limited luminous and standard vinyl as well as cassette, CD and digitally.

Following these shows, the band embark on a short European tour before heading off on an extensive North American tour.

They headline the Northampton venue on Saturday, October 20.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost from £32.50 before fees.

For more information, visit www.bunnymen.com and www.royalandderngate.co.uk.