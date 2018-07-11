5 things to do in and around the Aylesbury area

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Aylesbury this week.

1 Literature

BeaconLit, Brookmead School, Ivinghoe, Saturday July 14

Festival goers can look forward to seeing bestselling author Mark Billingham in conversation with crime writer Martyn Waite and romantic comedy author Carole Matthews in conversation with BBC reporter Adina Campbell. Plus lots of workshops. Free parking available nearby on Ivinghoe Lawn (disabled parking at the venue), light refreshments available all day, pre-orderable packed lunches (or take your own picnic lunch if you would prefer). To see the full programme and to buy tickets:

www.beaconlit.co.uk

2 Genealogy

Buckinghamshire Genealogical Society, Southcourt Community Centre, Prebendal Avenue, Aylesbury, 2pm Saturday July 14

In a meeting entitled 1910 And All That, Greg Davies talks about the workings of the 1910 Domesday transcription project, a valuable addition to the society’s information about the county. Society members have worked over the past years transcribing the pages fro the 1910 Domesday project - who lived in and owned a property, what the property was used for, from market garden or brew house or even a cottage to manor house - it is all there. Even the addresses of the owners. The information can be surprising at times - a vicar owning a brewery? Doors open at 2pm for research, advice and chat. The talk begins at 2.30pm. BGS members free, non members welcome £1. Refreshments are available following the talk at a small charge.

www.bucksgs.org.uk

3Music and refreshment

Emily Haig, Hartwell House near Aylesbury, 4pm Sunday July 15

Classical music mixed with the historic and opulent surroundings of Hartwell House, complemented by afternoon tea and followed by champagne and canapes is a recipe for a wonderfully memorable event. Emily Haig (pictured above), who hails from Milton Keynes, is a professional soprano who has performed a record 16 times at Wembley Stadium as the national anthem vocalist. She will be presenting a summer concert accompanied by her pianist Adrian Boynton. Guests will enjoy a varied programme by composers such as Faure, Purcell, Puccinim Bernstein and Mozart, starting at 5.30pm after an indulgent afternoon tea in the drawing rooms at 4pm. Following the recital canapés and a glass of Prosecco will be served at 6.30pm. Cost £44. A limited number of £27 seats excluding tea. Book on 01296 747444 or online:

www.hartwell-house.com

4 Dance

Dancin on the Green, Gloucester Green, Oxford, 12.15 - 4pm Saturdy July 14

Held on the large dance stage this free dance afternoon is seated but not ticketed, so you can pop along whenever you like. In addition to the performances, the square will be bordered with stalls featuring food from around the globe.

www.dancinoxford.co.uk

5 Muisc

Music at Lunchtime, Church of St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Judith Choi Castro, violin and John Paul Ekins, piano will perform Franck, Schubert and Smetana. Admission £5, under 18s free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

