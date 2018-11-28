13 things everyone in Northampton should have done by the age of 40
There is plenty to be proud of in our historic market town with a wealth of traditions, days out and award-winning food.
Here are the 13 things we think almost everyone in Northampton should have done by the time they're 40.
1. Scotch Egg Sunday
The latest food trend to hit Northampton is the runny scotch egg sold on a Sunday at the superb Magee Street Bakery in Derby Road. The only downside to grabbing one of these tasty treats is getting out of bed early on a Sunday morning to catch them before they sell out.
No trip to Abington Park would be complete without a wander through the aviary - home to a range of birds. Feed the ducks, enjoy a picnic and have fun at the huge play area. It's one of the best free days out in town.
Cheer on the Cobblers at the Sixfields stadium where dreams have been made and tears have been shed over the years. There is always the mound too on a busy day. Alternatively, Franklin's Gardens is also just down the road and home to the Saints. The club recently opened its doors to one of the biggest music gigs of the year when Lionel Richie came to town in the summer.
Completing the Welly Road pub crawl is something every true Northamptonian who likes a night out should accomplish. It is something our elders recall fondly and even though it might not be as good as it was 'back in the day', it is still well worth doing. Pubs like the Pickering Phipps and the Jeckyll and Hyde offer plenty of variation and if you can make it all the way down from the Crown & Cushion past Fiddler's you've probably had a very good night.