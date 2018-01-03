10 things to do in Northamptonshire this week

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to Northamptonshire this week.

1 ART

Northampton Town & County Art Society, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, January 4-30

It will be holding its first exhibition of the year throughout the rest of January with artwork to buy from several artists across the county.

northantsart@googlemail.com

2 THEATRE

The Play That Goes Wrong, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 4-7

Fawlty Towers meets Noises Off in this multi award-winning, West End smash-hit comedy. The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong does. As the accident-prone thespians battle on against all the odds to reach their final curtain call, hilarious results ensue.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 THEATRE FOR CHILDREN

The Singing Mermaid, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 4-13

One day, the singing mermaid is tempted away from all of her sea creature friends and her peaceful home at Silversands to join a travelling circus. The audiences love to hear her sing, but the poor mermaid was tricked! Instead of the swimming pool she was promised, she is kept in a small tank by the wicked circus master Sam Sly, and she soon longs to return to the freedom of the sea.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 PANTOMIME

Aladdin, The Core at Corby Cube, January 4-7

Let the genie grant your wish and join Corby Amateur Theatrical Society in the magical world of pantomime! Window Twankey wants a husband, evil Abanazar wants the magic lamp, Aladdin wants adventure and Wishee-Washee wants a clean vest; can the genie grant their wishes?

www.thecorecorby.com

5 FAMILY

Silver Bells Trail, Canons Ashby House, January 4-5

It is the final days for people to experience this musical offering. Bring the family and explore the grounds with a Christmas twist. Find the musical items in the outdoor spaces and make some beautiful festive sounds. Discover them all and win your musical prize.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/canonsashby

6 PANTOMIME

Cinderella, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 4-14

It is the final few days to see the pantomime at Milton Keynes Theatre. The rags to riches tale stars comedian Brian Conley as Buttons and fashionista and television presenter Gok Wan as the Fairy Gokmother.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

7 MUSIC

The Acolytes, The Lab, Northampton, January 5

Acolytes are celebrating the launch of the debut EP Pounding Dance Music at The Lab. The hardcore punk quartet recently previewed the first track from the EP, Coup De Grâce, on Soundcloud and Bandcamp.

www.facebook.com/acolytesnn10/

8 PANTOMIME

Jack and the Beanstalk, Heritage Chapel and Hall, Rushden, January 6-13

The villagers in Much Grumblin’ are not happy. With a big hairy giant taxing them into poverty and an evil witch collecting it, they’re all at their wits end. Poor old Dame Churn is particularly hard hit. Things come to a head when they are forced to sell Buttercup to prevent being evicted. Jack gets tricked into accepting beans for her and, well you know what happens next.

www.rushden-rats.co.uk

9 COMEDY

Comedy @ The Ark, Northampton, January 10

Headlining the comedy night is El Baldiniho. Opening is the musical comedian with a penchant for witty lyrics and unutterable filth. Supporting will be Mo Haroon, a rising star, with Adele Cliff rounding off the bill.

www.facebook.com/events/339350436539784/

10 SCREENING

Follies, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, January 10

There’s a party on the stage of the Weismann Theatre. Tomorrow the iconic building will be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves. This is a screening of a National Theatre production of Stephen Sondheim’s musical.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

