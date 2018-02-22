10 things to do in Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Northamptonshire

1 THEATRE

Cilla The Musical, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 22-24

This heart-warming musical adaptation of the critically acclaimed, hit ITV television series tells the extraordinary story of the ordinary girl from Liverpool whose dreams of stardom led her to become one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Love from a Stranger, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 23-March 17

A whirlwind romance with a handsome and charming stranger sweeps Cecily Harrington off her feet. Little does she know the ghastly truth about her new beau…

Electric with suspense and with a biting twist in its tail, this edge-of-your-seat thriller co-written by Agatha Christie is reimagined in a brand new production.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 THEATRE

[Blank], Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 23-24

Every action has an equal opposite reaction. One small act can ripple into many people’s lives. [BLANK], by provocative and award-winning writer, Alice Birch, follows an array of characters impacted by the criminal justice system.

Will they remember, forget or move on from the events that have shaped them?

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 COMEDY

Bobby Mair, The Core at Corby Cube, February 23

30 years ago, Bobby was put up for adoption and now he’s tracking down his birth family one by one. Saying his search has hit a couple of snags would be an understatement and he still has relatives out there who continue to elude him – except for Justin Bieber.

www.thecorecorby.com

5 THEATRE FOR CHILDREN

Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs, The Core at Corby Cube, February 24-25

Weldon Amateur Theatre School present a festive production of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs in the style of pantomime.

Meet Snow White the dwarfs, the handsome Prince, an Evil Queen and her sidekick, and many more.

www.thecorecorby.com

6 CINEMA

Human Flow, St Peter’s Church, Oundle, February 24

The epic, ground-breaking documentary about the global refugee crisis. The film by Al Weiwei bears eloquent witness to the staggering scale of the refugee crisis which now affects more than 65 million people worldwide.

01832 274734

7 COMEDY

Mark Steel, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, February 25

The left wing comic talks about the rise of Donald Trump, the notion of Brexit and even his wife leaving him. But don’t worry, as Mark explaims in this shiw that Every Little Thing’s Gonna Be Alright.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

8 MUSIC

Purple Rain, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 25

Purple Rain are a world class live celebration of the music, life and legacy of Prince. A full 9 piece live band delivers a non-stop, hit packed show spanning over two hours. Complete with backing vocals, horns, keys and of course Jimi Love as Prince.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 THEATRE

Hamlet, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 27-March 3

A student is called home from university to find his life turned upside down. He had the world at his feet, but now everything has changed. Who can be trusted, who can be believed? Sent by the ghost of his father to avenge his brutal death, Hamlet’s mission to expose the truth is a perilous journey of madness, murder and lost love. What will ultimately become of a young man sent to kill?

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Menopause the Musical, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, February 28

This all-singing, all-dancing comedy is set in a department store, where four women with seemingly nothing in common, meet by chance and make fun of their woeful lives experiencing ‘The Change’. Cheryl Fergison (EastEnders), Maureen Nolan (The Nolans), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty) and Hilary O’Neil star.

www.castletheatre.co.uk