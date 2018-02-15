10 things to do in Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Northamptonshire this week.

1 THEATRE

Woman in Mind, Playhouse Theatre, Northampton, March 15-17

A woman’s real and imaginary worlds collide in one of Ayckbourn’s funniest black comedies. Masque Theatre is staging the show which sees housewife Susan who, in reality, is neglected by her husband, patronised

by her sister-in- law, and estranged from her son. In her own imaginary world, by contrast, she is happy,

successful, and loved by her perfect family.

www.masquetheatre.co.uk

2 THEATRE FOR CHILDREN

Captain Flinn and The Pirate Dinosaurs 2: The Magic Cutlass, The Core at Corby Cube, February 15

When Flinn, Pearl and Tom are in the middle of their school play their old nemesis, Mr T the T-Rex, appears and kidnaps the children, forcing them to hunt for the secretive Magic Cutlass; a sword that grants the holder any wish.

www.thecorecorby.com

3 MUSIC

Joe Stilgoe, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 16

Join the composer of Royal & Derngate’s fantastic 2017 Christmas show, Joe Stilgoe, for a special one-off performance in Northampton. Joe and his musicians will play songs from his five critically lauded albums.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Cirque Enchantment, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, February 16

This concert style cirque production features stunning choreography, breathtaking live vocals and mesmerising circus performers. With an eclectic musical soundtrack including current pop, rock and classical, this show is a magical one designed for the entire family.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

5 COMEDY

Jonathan Pie, The Core at Corby Cube, February 16

The frustrated news reporter is back and he’s angrier than ever. Pie attempts to host a night of serious discussions on current affairs whilst simultaneously attempting to smash the system from within. Join him for a night of political comedy that soon descends into chaos.

www.thecorecorby.com

6 OPERA

La Traviata, Thrapston Plaza, February 16-17

A story of love and sacrifice all set to wonderful music by Verdi. Even those not familiar with this opera might recognise some of the music as it has been used in various adverts over the years. It is performed by the members of Thrapston Plaza Opera with performances at 7pm on February 16 and 5pm on February 17.

www.thrapstonplazaopera.com

7 THEATRE

Ant Middleton, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 17

In this adventure filled one-man show, Ant recounts his extraordinary life in the military – having achieved the elite forces’ holy trinity serving in the Paras, Marines and SBS – with tales that will defy belief for their sheer bravery and danger.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

8 THEATRE

Vampires Rock - Ghost Train, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 17

This rock-tastic show is a tongue in cheek story, a spellbinding cast, fang-tastic fire routines, guitar gods and sexy vampettes take you on a ride through some of the greatest classic rock anthems ever. It includes tracks from Queen, Meatloaf and Journey among others.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 DANCE

N Dance 2018, The Core at Corby Cube, February 17

This annual event is an insight into the wealth of dance and creativity in the county and provides talented young people an opportunity to showcase their work.

www.thecorecorby.com

10 THEATRE

Cilla The Musical, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 20-24

The heart-warming musical adaptation of the critically acclaimed hit ITV television series with Sheridan Smith tells the extraordinary story of the ordinary girl from Liverpool whose dreams of stardom led her to become one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers. The musical score is the ultimate soundtrack to the ’60s including Cilla’s greatest hits Anyone Who Had a Heart, Alfie and Something Tells Me.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

