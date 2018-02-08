10 things to do in Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Northamptonshire

1 THEATRE

Of Mice and Men, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 8-10

This landmark play by Nobel Prize-winner John Steinbeck tells the story of George and Lennie, two migrant ranch workers who dream of owning their own ranch. Still relevant to modern times, it is a moving portrayal of threatened friendships and dreams during difficult times, and explores what it really means to be human.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 THEATRE

High School Musical,. Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, February 8-10

It’s the first day after winter break at East High. Basketball team captain and resident jock Troy discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. They cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical. Although many students resent the threat posed to the “status quo,” Troy and Gabriella’s alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

3 THEATRE

Caramba’s Revenge, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, February 8-10

Four elderly ladies have been sharing their lives in Violet’s rented house, pooling their pension books and dividing up the chores. Despite their money-saving lifestyle, they struggle to make ends meet. But things change when Violet is killed in a mugging.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

4 PANTOMIME

Cinderella, Parsons Hall, Irchester, February 8-10

The story begins in a small town where Cinderella lives, and she dreams about falling in love and getting away from her horrible stepsisters! Maybe all Cinderella needs...is a little magic, and a few wishes from her magical fairy godmother, Fairy G.

www.irchesterplayers.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Moon River and Me with Jimmy Osmond, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, February 8

Jimmy will sing the songs that made Andy Williams so beloved by millions including Music To Watch Girls By, Happy Heart, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Almost There, May Each Day, Days Of Wine And Roses, and, of course, the song that was to become his theme tune, Moon River.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Barb Jungr & John McDaniel, The Core at Corby Cube, February 9

Two giants of music, jazz and cabaret from both sides of the Atlantic – vocalist Barb Jungr and pianist John McDaniel – investigate The Beatles song catalogue in their own unique and inimitable fashion.

www.thecorecorby.com

7 THEATRE

The Russian State Ballet Of Siberia, Romeo and Juliet and Swan Lake, February 12-14

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia is one of Russia’s leading ballet companies. The superb soloists and corps de ballet never fail to delight audiences with their breath-taking physical ability and dazzling costumes.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

8 MUSIC

Cara Dillon, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 13

Alongside a selection of favourites from her previous releases, Cara will be performing material from her new album Wanderer which is a collection of beautiful and moving songs recorded in an intimate setting with her husband and musical partner Sam Lakeman.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 THEATRE FOR CHILDREN

Captain Flinn and The Pirate Dinosaurs 2: The Magic Cutlass, The Core at Corby Cube, February 14-15

When Flinn, Pearl and Tom are in the middle of their school play their old nemesis, Mr T the T-Rex, appears and kidnaps the children, forcing them to hunt for the secretive Magic Cutlass; a sword that grants the holder any wish.

www.thecorecorby.com

10 OPERA

La Traviata, Thrapston Plaza, February 14-17

A story of love and sacrifice all set to wonderful music by Verdi. Even those not familiar with this opera might recognise some of the music as it has been used in various adverts over the years. It is performed by the members of Thrapston Plaza Opera with performances at 7pm on February 14 and 16 and 5pm on February 17.

www.thrapstonplazaopera.com

