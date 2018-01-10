10 things to do in Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in Northamptonshire this week.

1 THEATRE

A Passage to India, Royal & Derngate, Northampton,

January 11-20

The advice was harsh but clear, and Aziz ignored it. Now he lies in jail on a charge of sexual assault. Forster’s masterpiece poses a question more urgent today than ever: how can we love one another in a world divided by culture and belief?

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2COMEDY

The Comedy Crate, Charles Bradlaugh, Northampton,

January 11

The first Comedy Crate event of the year comes to the Earl Street pub with three top comedians lined up. Paul Revill will compere the night with Marcel Lucont, Jenny Collier and Sean Sellers providing the laughter on the night.

www.thecomedycrate.com

3 THEATRE FOR CHILDREN

The Singing Mermaid,

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 11-13

The final set of performances for this children’s show. The audiences love to hear her sing, but the poor mermaid was tricked. Instead of the swimming pool she was promised, she is kept in a small tank by the wicked circus master, Sam Sly, and she longs to return to the freedom of the sea.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 TALK

Co-operators at war, Alfred East Art Gallery, Kettering, January 12

A look at the part played by Kettering Industrial Co-operative Society and its workers in World War One, both on the home front and on active service. Tickets cost between £3.50 and £5.

01536 534274 or museumandgallery@kettering.gov.uk

5 COMEDY

Screaming Blue Murder, The Core at Corby Cube, January 12

If you need something to get rid of the January blues, then the return of Screaming Blue Murder may well help out. Comedians Howard Read, Tania Edwards and Matt Green will provide the laughter, with the night compèred by Sally‑Anne Hayward.

www.thecorecorby.com

6 MUSIC

Vivaldi by Candleiight,

Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, January 12

This is a musical tribute to the great Venetian composer, Antonio Vivaldi.Attired in lavish period costume, performing in front of a stunning classical set, these charismatic musicians perform Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, a composition which depicts 17th century Italian rural life.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

7 MUSIC

Halflives, The Lab, Northampton, January 12

The alternative rock quartet released their debut LP, Empty Rooms, last year. Support is by We Are Giants, Last Chance and Via Dolorosa. Tickets cost £6 in advance or £8 on the door and £5 with a venue membership card. Doors open at 7.30pm.

wehavehalflives.com

8 BALLET

The Nutcracker, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 14

In the famous story, Clara is gifted a Nutcracker soldier, but when she goes to check her beloved new toy in the night, the magic starts to happen and it grows life-sized. After she helps him to defeat the Rat King in an exciting battle, the Nutcracker turns into a handsome prince and the two travel to the land of sweets for a spectacular celebration.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 THEATRE

Dance to the Music, The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, January 14

Strictly stars Kristina Rihanoff and Robin Windsor appear with Christopher Maloney in this show. The audience will experience the evolution of dance through musical eras, starting from the roaring twenties, with tap and Charleston, going through every decade of dance crazes up to modern day ballroom and latin.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Sleeping Beauty, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough,

January 17-20

Music, dancing and comedy to tell the well-known story of the princess who was cursed by the bad fairy to prick her finger and die but in true pantomime style the good fairies overrule the spell, giving a wonderful happy ending.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

