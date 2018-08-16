10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire this week

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Northamptonshire this week

1 FAMILY

Circus Funtastic, Billing Aquadrome, Northampton, until August 27

Come to the circus and be amazed by daring aerialists who mix strength with flexibility. The illusionist is out to dazzle you and audiences will be in stitches with the clown Bobbo. Alejandro is out to impress with his amazing hand balancing skills and a whole lot more under the traditional red and white big top.

01604 408181

2 OUTDOORS

Althorp House, until September 23 on various days

Visitors are invited to explore this wonderful house, discovering beautiful interiors and one of Europe’s finest private collections of furniture, pictures and ceramics. Visit the website to check opening days.

www.spencerofalthorp.com

3 MUSIC

Gypsyfingers, The Lamplighter, Northampton, August 16

The folk duo Gypsyfingers are playing at the Northampton venue. Victoria Coghlan and Luke Oldfield release their new single Hey Maria this week. Support is by Joe Woolley. Music from 8pm, admission is free

www.fb.com/gypsyfingers

4 CINEMA

Ant-Man And The Wasp, Errol Flynn Filmhouse, Northampton, August 17-23

In the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a super hero and a father. As he struggles to re-balance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.

www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

5 MUSIC

Wellingborough Soul Weekender, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, August 17-19

A weekend of northern soul music which will go on for three days. It is 10 years since the event first ran.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

6 THEATRE

Doctor Dolittle, Canons Ashby House, August 17

When Doctor John Dolittle of Puddleby-on-the-Marsh is taught by his wise old parrot

Polynesia how to talk to animals, news of his skills spreads far and wide. Soon

animals across the world send messages asking for his help.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/canons-ashby

7 MUSIC

Fiori Musicali, St Mary and All Saint’s Fotheringhay, August 18

The musical ensemble will be presenting tunes by JS Bach and Vivaldi in this historic setting. Heading the bill for Fiori’s concert will be well known soprano Grace Davidson. Her voice has attracted accolades across the musical world.

www.fiori-musicali.com

8 MUSIC

Wordsworth, Thomas A Beckett, Northampton, August 18

Wordsworth are playing their 20th anniversary gig at Thomas A Becket pub in St James Road next weekend. The Northampton covers band will be joined by guests and Schoppeband. Music is from 9pm

fb.com/wordsworthband

9 FAMILY

Long Buckby Feast, August 19-27

Five days of packed entertainment as the annual festival returns. the scarecrow trail and open gardens kick off the festival on Sunday. It is followed by a 1960s film night on Monday looking at how the village used to be. There is a quiz night, a produce and craft show and a Feast Day including the judging of the locally famous ‘fears pud’n’.

www.buckbyfeast.org

10 CINEMA

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, August 20-26

Ten years after Mamma Mia! you are invited to return to the magical Greek island of Kalokairi in an all-new original musical based on the songs of Abba. Sophie returns to her childhood home pregnant and single. With the help of her mother Donna’s childhood friends, she is told the story of how her own mum prepared for a life with a daughter in a series of flashbacks.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

