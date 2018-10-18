10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Northamptonshire this week.

1 THEATRE

Touching the Void, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until October 20

What happens when you look death squarely in the face and how do you find the strength to crawl back towards life? Joe Simpson’s best-selling memoir, turned BAFTA‑winning film, charts his struggle for survival in the Andes in 1985.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 ART

Outlaws, The Pavillion, Northampton Racecourse, until October 31

photographic retrospective of portraits of artists, activists, campaigners, friends, lovers and sexual outlaws from the time of AIDS and Section 28. The OUTLAWS exhibition are portraits from the 1980’s and 1990’s and includes portraits of Sir Ian McKellen, Jimmy Somerville, Richard Coles, Peter Tatchell, and Michael Cashman.

3 MAGIC

Jamie Raven, The Core at Corby Cube, October 18

Jamie will take you on a journey through the magical world in which he operates. He will explain how magic works, why magic works, and what it means to different people. However, as with everything this man does, everything is not always as it seems.

www.thecorecorby.com

4 MUSIC

Echo and the Bunnymen, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, October 20

To coincide with the release of their new album, The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon, in October, Echo And The Bunnymen are heading out on tour and coming to the stage. The album sees the band return to their peerless back catalogue to reinterpret thirteen of their most beloved songs from their majestic, four-decade spanning archive with strings and things.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

5 COMEDY

Jason Byrne, The Core at Corby Cube, October 21

He is on the road again and returning to Corby for more comedy chaos. Strap in as Jason takes you on a trip of mad routines alongside some proper bonkers stunts.

www.thecorecorby.com

6 CINEMA

The Little Mermaid sing-a-long, Northampton Filmhouse, October 22-24

A special sing-a-long version of this Oscar-winning Disney classic. Ariel is fascinated with life on land and soon falls for a human prince. Determined to be with her new love, Ariel makes a dangerous deal with the sea witch Ursula to become human for three days. But things soon go wrong.

www.northamptonfilmhouse.com

7 THEATRE

West Side Story, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, October 23-27

Join Northampton Musical Theatre Company as they journey to America for the modern day Romeo & Juliet. It features the songs Gee, Officer Krupke, Tonight, Maria and many more.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

8 THEATRE

Our House, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, October 24-27

It tells the story of London lad Joe Casey, who, on the night of his sixteenth birthday, takes Sarah, the girl of his dreams, out on their first date. In an effort to impress her with bravado, he breaks into a building site overlooking his home on Casey Street, which is owned by Mister Pressman, a high-end property developer. But soon the police get involved. This production is being staged by THEATS.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

9 WRESTLING

Megaslam Wrestling, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, October 24

With larger than life characters, this two-hour action-packed show sees top stars compete in adrenaline fuelled bouts to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

10 THEATRE

A Kick in the Baubles, Southfield Primary Academy, Brackley, October 24-26

Brackley Players stage this heart-warming and earthy tale of a typical family at Christmas in their autumn play. The show has been described by director Lynn Cowley as both funny and naughty. Tickets are £9 for adults and £7 for concessions and performances start at 7.30pm each night.

new.brackleyplayers.org.uk

