10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Check out out guide to some of the events taking place in and around Northamptonshire this week

1 FAMILY

Circus Funtastic, Billing Aquadrome, Northampton, until August 27

Come to the circus and be amazed by daring aerialists who’s mix strength with flexibility.The illusionist is out to dazzle you and the audicnes will be in stitches with the clown Bobbo. Alejandro is out to impress with his amazing hand balancing skills and a whole lot more under the traditional big red and white big top.

01604 408181

2 FAMILY

Delapre by the Sea, Delapre Abbey, Northampton, Until August 12

Come to the seaside in the middle of Northampton with all the fun of the seaside right on your doorstep. There is free entry although some of the activities have a charge.

The event runs from 10am-4pm each day.

www.delapreabbey.org

3 MUSIC

Dead Kennedys, Roadmender, Northampton, August 9

US hardcore punk stalwarts the Dead Kennedys head to Northampton. One of the first American hardcore bands to impact on the UK scene, Dead Kennedys formed in San Francisco in 1978 when guitarist East Bay Ray placed an advert in a music paper that former vocalist Jello Biafra responded to. The band reformed in 2001.

www.theroadmender.com

4 MUSIC

Fairport’s Cropredy Convention, August 9-11

The return of the annual music festival will see several live acts from the world of folk music and beyond. Among the headliners are Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys fame as well as The Levellers, Kate Rusby and of course Fairport Convention performing alongside some special surprise guests.

www.fairportconvention.com

5 OUTDOORS

Althorp House, Until September 23 on various days

Visitors are invited to explore this wonderful house, discovering beautiful interiors and one of Europe’s finest private collections of furniture, pictures and ceramics. Visit the website to check opening days.

www.spencerofalthorp.com

6 THEATRE

The Dressing Room, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, August 10

The hilarious comedy play, written by Bobby Ball, that combines sitcom with variety and comedy. Set behind-the-scenes at a run-down theatre Tommy Cannon and Bobby Ball find themselves involved in the crazy goings-on of compere Stu Francis and fellow comic Johnnie Casson.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

7 CINEMA

Moulin Rouge, Boughton House, August 10

A poet falls for a beautiful courtesan whom a jealous duke covets. Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor star in the film.

www.lunaflix.co.uk

8 MOVIE

The Incredibles 2, Errol Flynn Filmhouse, Northampton, August 11-15

Helen is in the spotlight, leaving Bob at home with Violet and Dash to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life. It’s a tough transition for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone must find a way to work together again.

www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

9 MUSIC

Faith - The George Michael Legacy, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, August 11

A musical journey of 35 years of hit records, from Wham to his solo career, the show uses actual video footage from The George Michael 25 live tour and is a 2 hour spellbinding spectacle of his songs such as, Club Tropicana, I’m Your Man, and Faith.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Robin Hood and His Merry Men, Boughton House, August 14

Robin Hood and his band of merry men are feared by the richest of the land who travel through Sherwood Forest as they steal from the rich to give to the poor. When the evil Sheriff of Nottingham schemes to stop the outlaws, the merry men join with Maid Marian to rescue Robin from the Sheriff’s evil clutches and restore peace to the forest lands.

www.chapterhouse.org

