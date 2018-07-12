10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Northamptonshire this week.

1 THEATRE

The Woman Who Cooked Husband, Playhouse Theatre, Northampton, until July 14

Kenneth and Hilary have been married nearly twenty years, but as middle age approaches, Ken finds himself in the arms of another woman. At first, Laura appears to be everything that is missing from Ken’s life with Hilary - young, slim, attractive and a vibrant free spirit - but his little fling quickly becomes desperately out of hand. Juggling the affections of two women, his world becomes a tangle of lies and deceit.

www.playhousenorthampton.com

2 THEATRE

Bugsy Malone, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until July 5

New York is in the shadow of the great depression, and mob boss Fat Sam is under threat from his new rival Dandy Dan and her gang of hoodlums. As custard pies fly and Dan’s destructive ‘splurge guns’ wreak havoc,

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 THEATRE FOR CHILDREN

My Baby Bum Live, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, July 12-14

Step into the magical and colourful world of Little Baby Bum. Join Mia, Jacus, Twinkle and their Nursery Rhyme friends.It combines puppetry, live action and digital animation.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Little Mix, Northants Cricket Club, Northampton,July 12

The world’s biggest girl band Little Mix are playing at Northampton as part of a run of UK summer shows throughout July 2018 as part of the group’s The Summer Hits Tour 2018.

www.northantscricket.com

5 FILM

Sicario 2: Soldado, Errol Flynn Filmhouse, Northampton, July 13-19

In Sicario 2: Soldado, the series begins a new chapter. In the drug war, there are no rules – and as the cartels have begun trafficking terrorists across the US border, federal agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) calls on the mysterious Alejandro (Benicio Del Toro), whose family was murdered by a cartel kingpin, to escalate the war in nefarious ways.

www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

6 FILM

MeanGirls and Beaches, Stanwick Lakes, July 13-14

In Mean Girls Cady Heron is a hit with The Plastics, the A-list girl clique at her new school, until she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George. »Beaches sees a privileged rich debutante and a cynical struggling entertainer share a turbulent, but strong childhood friendship over the year.

www.lunaflix.co.uk

7 THEATRE

Annie, The Core at Corby Cybe, July 14-15

Brave young Annie is forced to live a life of heartache and misery at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage facing many difficulties, but is her luck about to change? This show is presented by Weldon Amateur Theatre School.

www.thecorecorby.com

8 MUSIC

RPO: Last Night Of The Derngate Proms, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, July 15

A guaranteed evening of fun for all in this orchestral extravaganza featuring the best of British music and much more, conducted and presented by Nick Davies. Bring your union jack flags and singing voices ready for some rousing and exhilarating works.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 THEATRE

Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, July 18

Sir Ranulph offers a personal journey through his life, from his early years to the present day. Both light-hearted and strikingly poignant, Living Dangerously spans Sir Ranulph’s childhood and school misdemeanours as well as his army life and early expeditions. The talk will also go right through the Transglobe Expedition to his current Global Reach Challenge.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 SCREENING

Romeo and Juliet, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, July 18

It is about a generation of young people born into violence and ripped apart by the bitter divisions of their parents. Love at first sight explodes with intense passion and an irresistible desire for change but with heartbreaking consequences in a show screened live from the RSC.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

