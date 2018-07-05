10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Northampton this week

1 THEATRE

Romeo and Juliet, Deene Park, Corby, July 5

The HandleBards, a cycling theatre company, bring seriously silly production of Romeo and Juliet around the world, they pedalled it 1500 miles around the UK by bicycle, with all the necessary set, props and costume in tow.Expect riotous amounts of energy, a fair old whack of chaos, and a great deal of laughter.

www.handlebards.com/tickets/romeo-juliet-deene-park/

2 FOOD AND DRINK

The Great British Food Festival, Kelmarsh Hall, July 7-8

There will be a wide range of stalls selling food and drink from all over the world. There will also be chef demonstrations, cheese- offs, gin-offs and activities for children. Former Great British Bake Off winner Frances Quinn and runner up Jane Beedle judge a Cake Off competition on Saturday.

www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com/kelmarsh-hall/

3 FAMILY

Battle of Northampton, Delapre Abbey, July 7-8

A hoard of soldiers will descend on Delapre Abbey and form an encampment on the grounds in preparation to perform the famous Battle of Northampton. Valiant sword fighting, skilful archery and cannon displays will all bear down on the historic battlefield.

www.delapreabbey.org

4 FAMILY

Hollowell Steam Rally, Hollowell, July 7-8

A wide range of vintage vehicles, steam engines and heavy horses as well as attractions for the entire family can be found at this event, which has been running for more than 30 years.

www.hollowellsteam.com

5 FAMILY

Northampton Town Festival 2018, Northampton Racecourse, July 7-8

A fun filled throwback to the Northampton Town Show, the festival is also bringing hot air balloons back to the Racecourse. It’s jam packed with stalls and bars, chill out tents, live music, funfair rides, kids zone, fireworks, stunts and shows, and balloons

www.northamptontownfestival.com

6 THEATRE

Bugsy Malone, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, July 7-15

New York is in the shadow of the great depression, and mob boss Fat Sam is under threat from his new rival Dandy Dan and her gang of hoodlums. As custard pies fly and Dan’s destructive ‘splurge guns’ wreak havoc, Bugsy Malone, a penniless ex-boxer and all round nice guy, falls in love with Blousey Brown, an aspiring singer. Will Bugsy be able to resist seductive songstress Tallulah and stay out of trouble.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

7 MUSIC

Elkie Brooks, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, July 7

Elkie will be performing hits including Pearl’s A Singer, Lilac Wine, Fool Don’t Cry Out Loud and No More The Fool as well as songs on her album Pearls – The Very Best Of.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

8 THEATRE

The Importance of Being Earnest, Brynne Vineyard, Brixworth, July 8

Everybody loves Ernest. In fact, Cecily and Gwendolen are both engaged to Ernest. The only trouble is, Ernest doesn’t exist. Or does he…? This energetic and musical production is staged by the critically-acclaimed Pantaloons. It fuses Wilde’s witty words with snappy new songs and frantically funny physical theatre.

www.thepantaloons.co.uk

9 ENTERTAINMENT

Steve Holbrook, The Ritz, Desborough, July 9

Psychic Steve attempts to contact the dead. Tickets cost £17 in advance.

01823 666292

10 DANCE

Giovanni Pernice, The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, July 10

His latest touring show tells the story of Giovanni’s life, from growing up in Sicily and learning to dance, to his time on the hit BBC TV show, and features the hot Paso Doble, the gorgeous Viennese Waltz, the passionate Rumba, and the vivacious Jive, to name just a few.

The show, headlined by Giovanni, sees Luba Mushtuk - the newest professional to join Strictly Come Dancing - return as his leading lady. Tickets are in limited supply.

www.castletheatre.co.uk or 01933 270007.

