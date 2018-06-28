10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Northamptonshire

1 THEATRE

Titanic the Musical, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until June 30

Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic the Musical is a stunning and stirring production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers, who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own.

2 CINEMA

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom, Errol Flynn Filmhouse, Northampton, June 29-July 5

It’s been three years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles. When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event.

3 COMEDY

Frank’s Comedy Club, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, June 29

Kelly Convey and Andy Robinson will be among the comedians performing in Wellingborough on Friday night.

4 FOOD AND DRINK

Wappenham Beer, Music and Cider Festival, June 29-30

There will be an acoustic set on Friday evening, with a range of live music from around 1.30pm on the Saturday. There will be a wide variety of beers from Towcester Mill, Great Oakley, Gun Dog Ales and Oakham Ales, along with various others. Harefields Cider from Greens Norton will be providing a selection of ciders, and there are also wines and soft drinks.

5 FILM

Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Bad Moms, Stanwick Lakes, June 29-30

In the first of two films this weekend, two drag performers and a transgender woman travel across the desert to perform their unique style of cabaret. Bad Moms sees three overworked and under-appreciated moms pushed beyond their limits, so they ditch their conventional responsibilities for a jolt of long overdue freedom, fun, and comedic self-indulgence.

6 ART

You Move Me, NN Contemporary Art, Northampton, June 30-August 25

You Move Me is a new audio-visual installation made by three artists of different disciplines in collaboration with the people in two different European towns; Žagarė, Lithuania, and Northampton, people were invited to take part in workshops with the artists, exploring ideas of everyday, gestural movements.

7 MUSIC

Music and Memory, Boughton House, June 30

A special orchestral performance played from memory will form the centrepiece of a one-day celebration of Music and Memory at the hall near Kettering. The Aurora Orchestra presents Mozart’s 40th Symphony in the stately home’s Great Hall. The orchestra are the only ones worldwide to perform this way. This is a ticketed event.

8 THEATRE

Incredible Sparks and Incredible Actions, The Core at Corby Cube, June 30

Youth theatre groups will perform a piece in the morning. In the evening there is a mix of drama and comedy, created and staged by the Core Actors and Core Comedians groups.

9 MUSIC

Bye Bye Baby, The Deco Theatre, Northampton, June 30

Bye Bye Baby covers the journey of the Four Seasons from the very beginning up until the disco era and the rock and roll hall of fame. It is a musical journey through the sounds of one of the most successful bands of all time.

10 THEATRE

Limelight Theatre School, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, July 1

This is a look back at events that have made world history, celebrating inventions, transport, world news and much more. It features toe-tapping songs and a good old music hall singsong.

