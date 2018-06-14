10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Northamptonshire this week

1 THEATRE

Scaramouche Jones, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 14-15

The pale-faced child born at midnight on New Year’s Eve 1899 in a dingy Trinidad knocking shop, Scaramouche’s life has been a vivid odyssey through extraordinary adventures, crumbling empires and the darkest episodes of the 20th century. Now, Millennium Eve 1999, Scaramouche steps out of the circus ring and reveals the loves, brutalities, comedies and tragedies that created him.

www.thedeco.co.uk

2 MUSIC

The Members, Roadmender, June 14

Punk favourites The Members return to Northampton next week for the first time since playing the County Ground almost three decades ago.

www.theroadmender.com

3 THEATRE

A Butler Did It, St Albans Church Hall, Northampton, JUne 14-16

The funeral of Aunt Francesca has finally brought the Butler brothers together again. Shockingly, she is not dead - at first - and soon secrets and lies are almost outnumbered by corpses. It is staged by Northampton’s Charity Players.

www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-charity-players

4 THEATRE

Teletubbies, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 16-17

Featuring full-sized Teletubbies characters, bright colours, puppetry, movement, songs and actions, Teletubbies Live is the perfect show for introducing young children to the fun and magic of theatre.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

5 MOVIE

Sing-a-long Grease Party, The Retro Room, Northampton, June 16

Come and celebrate 40 year anniversary of the release of Grease the movie. The musical movie stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

01604 629859

6 CHILDREN

Wellingborough’s Medieval Festival, town centre, June 16-17

The “perfect blend of fun and learning” will create the ideal atmosphere for people to enjoy Wellingborough’s sixth annual Medieval Festival. Visitors will be transported back in time during a weekend of action-packed events featuring live music, magic shows and battle reenactments. Axe throwers, archery, ferrets and a medieval fayre will help to ensure that Wellingborough town centre is the place to be seen during the weekend.

www.discoverwellingborough.co.uk

7 MUSIC

The Chicago Blues Brothers, The Core at Corby Cube, June 16

An award-winning, high-octane, adrenaline-pumping, musical mash-up that presents the best material from the original Blues Brothers movies and is jam-packed full of songs by legends such as Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Otis Redding, Ray Charles, Tina Turner, Cab Calloway – plus many other blues, soul, Motown and funk classics and a few surprises thrown in along the way.

www.thecorecorby.com

8 MOVIE

The Lion King sing-a-long, Errol Flynn Filmhouse, Northampton, June 17

The film follows the adventures of the young lion Simba and his two friends Timon and Pumbaa as the struggle against Simba’s evil uncle Scar.

www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

9 COMEDY

Grumpy Old Women, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 18

Fed up with flogging their guts out and always having to be in charge, the Grumpy Old Women have put their knobbly old feet up in glorious retirement, free at last to practise their extreme colouring-in, ukulele orchestra and novelty fudge-making.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Gaslight, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, June 20-23

Wellingborough Cooperative Amateur Dramatic Society present this drama. Jack Manningham is slowly, deliberately, driving his wife, Bella, insane. He has almost succeeded when help arrives in the form of a former detective, Rough, who believes Manningham to be a thief and a murderer. It is a thriller set in Victorian London.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

