10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Northamptonshire this week

1 THEATRE

The Importance of Being Earnest, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 10-12

It is the final few dates of this comedy of manners written by Oscar Wilde. Gwen Taylor, Susan Penhaligon, Thomas Howes and Kerry Ellis star in the Victorian farce.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 VARIETY

Northampton Gang Show, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 10-12

This fun-packed variety show performed by Scouts, Cubs, Beavers, Guides and their leaders. Filled with singing, dancing and sketches, it is the perfect evening out for the whole family. Music from stage, screen and the charts, both old and new, combines with colourful costumes and innovative scenery to create a show that allows all cast members from the youngest to the oldest to showcase their talents and to entertain the audience delightfully.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 COMEDY

Screaming Blue Murder, Royal & Derngate, Northampton and The Core at Corby Cube, May 11

Matt Price, Rachel Fairburn, Jeremy O’Donnell will provide the jokes with Dan Evans hosting at Northampton. Michael Fabbri, Ria Lina and Matt Rees will be at Corby with Sally-Anne Hayward compering.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk or www.thecorecorby.com

4 FAMILY

Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales, The Core at Corby Cube, May 11-12

Under the sea, out on the farm and into the jungle, these terrific tales are woven together with live music, puppetry and a whole host of colourful characters from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s best-loved titles: Tiddler, Monkey Puzzle, The Smartest Giant In Town and A Squash And A Squeeze.

www.thecorecorby.com

5 MUSIC

Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, May 11

Experience the power of thundering rhythms on huge taiko drums, mysterious masked choreography, synchronisation timed to perfection, post-apocalyptic martial imagery – all in a spellbinding display of sheer energy.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

6 FOOD AND DRINK

Althorp Food and Drink Festival, Althorp House, May 12-13

The event is designed to celebrate quality producers and suppliers in Northamptonshire and the surrounding counties from 10am each day. There will be a wide number of stalls, demonstrations and entertainment.

www.spencerofalthorp.com

7 FAMILY

Jay Foreman, Kettering Arts Centre, May 12

Jay will present his show Disgusting Songs for Revolting Children which is designed for both children and parents alike. He is gathered many positive reviews.

www.ketteringartscentre.co.uk

8 MUSIC

Motown & Philadelphia, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 13

Original Drifters member Roy G Hemmings brings together the sound of two of America’s iconic labels Motown and the Sounds Of Philadelphia, in this electrifying show. It features hits by The Three Degrees, Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 THEATRE

ART, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 14-19

When Serge spends an extortionate amount of money on an all-white modernist painting, his close friends Marc and Yvan are baffled. But do their violent reactions to this provocative canvas mirror more

dangerous antagonisms towards each other? This award winning comedy by Yasmin Reza stars Nigel Havers, Denis Lawson and Stephen Tompkinson.

01604 624811 www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 THEATRE

The Bacchae, The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, May 15-19

The production is a modernised version set in the flapper 1920’s when Dionysus, or Bacchus, casts his spell over Thebes and the Bacchic women dance. The play by Euripides is performed by the Masque Theatre company. Shows start at 7.30pm each night. Tickets are £9 for adults and £8 for concessions.

www.masquetheatre.co.uk or 07783531542

